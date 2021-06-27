It's Probably Better the D’Amelios Played ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ for Charity

The episode of Celebrity Family Feud airing on Sunday, June 27, 2021 might have boosted the D’Amelio family’s net worth, but they’re not playing for their own financial gain!

Instead, the D’Amelio team — sisters Charli and Dixie, mom Heidi, dad Marc, and cousin Madison Perrott — is vying to earn money for the charitable organization Stand Up to Cancer as they battle fellow social media star JoJo Siwa and her family members on the ABC game show.