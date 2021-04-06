Here's Why TikTok Is Referring to Charli D'Amelio as the "Vape Queen"

Seriously, who isn't scrolling through TikTok videos in their spare time?

The social media platform has become the place to post dance clips, participate in challenges, share food hacks, and much more. But, before the app grew in popularity in 2020, most TikTok users were Gen Z-ers.

Teenage creators flooded the app, constantly uploading new content for their followers. One of the biggest TikTok stars at the moment is Charli D'Amelio, who rose to fame in 2019 as an OG member of the Hype House.