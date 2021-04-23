Back Together?! Exes Lil Huddy and Charli D'Amelio Reunite in Music Video

TikTok superstars Lil Huddy (real name Chase Hudson ) and Charli D'Amelio recently sparked dating rumors (yet again) after Charli was heavily featured in Lil Huddy's music video for the song "America's Sweetheart." The song definitely seems to be about their relationship (and the end of it) — and that final shot has people thinking that there might at least still be feelings between the two of them, right? So... are Lil Huddy and Charli D'Amelio back together?

There were also all kinds of "clues" that people found indicating that ChaCha had reunited. Another fan pointed out on Twitter: "There's pics of Charli reaching for Chase's hand and her squeezing his face. She comforted him while he was getting a tattoo. She captioned their TikTok together 'the boy' and chase lip-synced 'we're back together' in Thomas's Tiktok. (I can read lips) holy s--t."

Following their TikTok videos, fans were quick to share their reactions to the apparent reconciliation on social media. "I’ve been following them for weeks, I can line up the clues. you really think they would’ve posted those TikToks and let their friends comment ship things if they weren’t back together?" one person tweeted.

Following her split from the teen heartthrob, Charli and her sister Dixie also decided to part ways with the Hype House . But then, Chase and Charli started appearing in each other's TikToks again, leading people to believe that they were back together. On June 9, 2021, Charli shared a TikTok video which surprisingly featured her ex. "The boy," she captioned the short clip. Similarly, Chase posted a video of the former couple, writing, "long time no see bruvv."

“Since you guys have watched mine and Chase’s relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together,” she posted. “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him.”

Then, in March of 2020, things took a turn. Sway House member Josh Richards accused Chase of sliding into his then-girlfriend Nessa Barrett 's DMs in a brutal diss track he released with Bryce Hall . In April, Charli and Chase announced that they had officially broken up. Charli shared the following message about the end of their relationship:

Chase and Charli (or ChaCha, as they're affectionately called by some) were basically the dream couple of TikTok back when they were dating. Rumors that they were together first started swirling back in late 2019, though they didn't make things "Instagram official" until Valentine's Day of 2020.

Charli is featured in Lil Huddy's new music video for "America's Sweetheart."

Fast forward to April of 2021, when Lil Huddy dropped a new music video for his song, "American Sweetheart" that features none other than Charli, dancing in a red dress and playing the part of Lil Huddy's girlfriend. The song itself seems to reference how things went down between the two of them last summer: I don't really give a s--t if you stay

I don't really give a s--t if you go

I don't really give a s--t either way

Either way, I feel alone



And here we are, I'm the bad guy

And you're America's sweethеart

After Chase was accused of cheating on Charli, the general public did initially take him to be the "bad guy," and the song appears to be a reflection of how lonely he has felt amidst the fallout. But Charli and Chase certainly seem to have remained on good terms, and people are starting to think that the music video might be further confirmation that the two of them are back together.

Article continues below advertisement

this music video confuses me sm😭 is this hinting chachas return? is it not? WHAT DOES THE END MEAN OF THE VIDEO?? charli just leaves us with “chase!” 😐 — daniela (@danifontee) April 23, 2021

Chase confirmed the song is about his relationship with Charli in an interview with Elite Daily. "It was written about a time that me and Charli had gone through during the beginning of when we'd first gotten out of our relationship," he said. "Back when quarantine first started, I was going through a really tough time. I wasn't able to see anybody, go outside, go to a f------g grocery store. I felt so alone during that time, and that was when me and her were going through our rough s--t."