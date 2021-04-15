TikTok Stars Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett Have Confirmed Their Relationship

With more than 6 million followers on TikTok and a strong presence on both Twitter and Instagram, it's no surprise that Jaden's fans were buzzing after the news of his arrest went public.

Originally known for his TikTok videos and as a member of the Sway House, Jaden Hossler made major headlines after he was charged with drug possession in May 2020. Jaden and fellow Sway House star Bryce Hall were charged after they were pulled over during a road trip.

Does Jaden Hossler have a girlfriend? The TikTok creator was formerly linked to fellow influencer Madison "Mads" Lewis, but seems to have moved on.

Some fans formed conspiracy theories about what had really gone down, while others expressed their disappointment that the influencers had gotten into trouble in the first place.

Jaden is officially coupled up with TikToker Nessa Barrett.

Mads and Jaden had a good run, but eventually all good things come to an end. Although things got messy toward the end and post-breakup, Jaden hasn't let the experience stop him from dating someone else.

Jaden and Nessa Barrett are officially together! On April 12, 2021, the pair was spotted by The Hollywood Fix. When asked about their relationship, Jaden kept the details to a minimum. "I don't know anything about that, but we're just trying to enjoy ourselves," Jaden said. "Really trying to be happy." He went on to say that he feels that they handled the situation "respectfully and privately" and that he's "the happiest he's ever been."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

Of course, paparazzi also asked Nessa if this is the happiest she's ever been and she responded, "Yeah." While it's great that they've both moved on, the TikTok world has exploded because the new relationship comes off as a bit shady.

Article continues below advertisement

See, Jaden and Mads used to be an item while Nessa and Josh Richards were a couple. Josh and Jaden were very good friends, and things are messy now that it looks like Jaden was trying to be with Nessa the whole time.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement