Social Media Star Charli D'Amelio Makes a LOT of Money Per TikTok Video

Social Media Star Charli D'Amelio Makes a LOT of Money Per TikTok VideoBy Gabrielle Bernardini
The social media app TikTok is popular not just with Generation Z, but has become a viral new trend among celebrities, influencers, and older generations. With dance videos, hilarious (and sometimes dangerous) challenges, lip syncing, and more, it's easy to lose track of time and scroll for hours through these short videos.
Similar to YouTube and Instagram, TikTok has even produced viral stars. Yes, there is such a thing as influencers on the short-form content app, and one of the biggest stars that spawned from TikTok is Charli D'Amelio. The 15-year-old is the most followed person on the social media app, boasting almost 45 million followers.
After the Connecticut native's career skyrocketed, the high school student has since gone on to attend Milan Fashion Week, sign with the major talent agency UTA, and Charli even appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Sabra.
Basically, she's killing the TikTok influencer game. So, just how much does Charli make on one of her videos?
How much does Charli D'Amelio make per TikTok video?
With her large social following, Charli reportedly gets paid an estimated $25,000 per TikTok video. Numerous reports also state the rising social media star is worth $4 million.
The teen actively posts numerous TikTok videos a day and even collaborates with other celebs on her channel. Most recently, Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp appeared on Charli's channel.
So, how did Charli D'Amelio get so famous?
Well, even Charli is surprised by her fame. Starting her channel in June 2019, she instantly began amassing a crazy amount of followers. So, what is her secret?
“I wish I could give everyone an explanation as to what happened, but I have no idea,” she explained to MEL. “I’m just doing what I do every day and posting it, I guess. It’s very insane to me, as it is for everyone else watching.”
As others are looking to copy her "secret" formula, TikTok expert Alessandro Bogliari spoke with Distractify about how the young teen's popularity grew so fast.
"With Charlie, she became this image of the perfect TikTok girl dancing... It was trending because everyone was commenting, ‘I don’t understand the hype.’ Then they went from [watching] her videos and to then making fun of themselves saying ‘now I get it,’" she explained.
Adding, "She was a bit lucky because people create trends and funny memes about something. ... She was good about being consistent, but she didn’t really work on that, it just happened. That’s what happens on TikTok."
Aside from posting videos of herself dancing and lip syncing, Charli is also a member of the popular TikTok group known as the Hype House.
The Hype House features a number of fellow TikTok stars, including Addison Rae, Chase Hudson aka LilHuddy, Ryland Storms, Connor Yates, and more, that live together in L.A. and regularly collaborate and create videos with one another.
And, this group of teens isn't looking to be the next Team 10 house aka throwing massive house parties.
"This whole house is designed for productivity," Hype House member Thomas Petrou told The New York Times. "If you want to party, there’s hundreds of houses that throw parties in L.A. every weekend. We don’t want to be that. It’s not in line with anyone in this house’s brand. This house is about creating something big, and you can’t do that if you’re going out on the weekends.”
