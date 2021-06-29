Country Singer Takes Cheesy, Stereotypical Lyrics and Turns Them Into a Banger

The "Beer, Beer, Truck, Truck" TikTok track definitely isn't a timeless classic like Dolly's songs, but it does touch some of the beauty that is country music .

Country music often gets a bad rap. With songs like "Red Solo Cup" and "She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy," it's not hard to see why people aren't afraid to lump country up into a single category. But there's a quality of great country music that's often overlooked: its earnestness and willingness to lean into emotional honesty. After all, Dolly Parton wrote "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" on the same day.

What is the "Beer, Beer, Truck, Truck" TikTok?

To be truly great at anything you do is difficult. Heck, there are people out there who make cutting watermelons look like a beautiful ballet of human excellence, but if you know how to sing in a gorgeous country twang, then you could probably belt out ridiculous lyrics and still make folks bop to it. Which is exactly what George Birge set out to do.

Birge is a country singer who hails from Texas who happened to work with Clay Walker, a certified hit-maker. Clay invited George to a beach house he owns in Galveston, TX in December of 2020 after the two had worked on "Need a Bar Sometimes" together.

In between penning tracks and coming up with lyrics and melodies, the two naturally got to talking about different music trends and where the industry was headed. That's when George first got the idea to create a TikTok account.

"Clay was like, 'Man, if you really want people to hear your songs, you need to get on TikTok. When 51-year-old Clay Walker is telling me I need to get on TikTok, I realized I was clearly late to the game," he said in an interview with People. So after spending some time on the app and checking out posts that had country music in the hashtag, he came across TikToker Erynn Chambers' account.

In one her posts, she lampooned country music lyrics stating that the track's lyrics were nothing but "beer, beer, truck, truck, girls and tight jeans." George stated that "she makes a very good point" but "for whatever reason, [he] decided that [he] was going to see what [he] could do to show her that even with the most ridiculous lyrics, a real country songwriter can turn it into something cool." And George did just that.

He spent about a half-hour coming up with a melody that took Erynn's lyrics and turned them into a bonafide banger. He then posted a clip to his 10 followers. A few hours later when he checked his account again, he saw he had 10,000 followers. The following morning: 30,000. People liked "Beer, Beer, Truck, Truck."

"One minute, I'm questioning whether or not I was going to play live music anymore, and then some TikTok video goes and completely validates everything I was once questioning," Birge said. "It was really gratifying and special and it felt like it was something that was meant to be and something that I was called to do."

For George, the silly viral trend reignited his passion for music. As he said, he put in his "dues" in Nashville and worked hard to develop his talent. "I think God was looking out for me saying, 'You're not done playing live music. It really turned into something that I could've never imagined, but it's everything I could have dreamed of."

Of course, he credits Erynn Chambers for the lyrics and didn't think twice about adding her to the writing credit: "The second I wrote it, it was really never in question. Even though she was poking fun at country music, the foundation of the chorus is straight from her mouth. And I felt like she deserves some songwriting credit for that. When it all comes down to it, I hope it's a huge hit and I hope it changes her life too."