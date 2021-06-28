Twitch Streamer Mikey Perk Asks Followers to Help Find Missing Daughter With #FINDSARAH

Twitch Streamer Mikey Perk Asks Followers to Help Find Missing Daughter With #FINDSARAHBy Sara Belcher
Jun. 28 2021, Published 7:07 p.m. ET
Over the weekend of June 26, 2021, Twitch streamer Mikey Perk shared that his daughter, Sarah Perkins, has gone missing. Mikey has a small but growing following of around 5,000 subscribers on Twitch, where he streams Valheim often.
The news of his daughter's disappearance has spread rapidly on the internet, with many sharing updates and information about what happened through the hashtag #FINDSARAH.
What happened to Mikey Perk's daughter?
On June 26, Mikey took to Twitter to share with his 25,000 followers that his daughter, Sarah, had gone missing.
"Hello everyone. Today was supposed to be my birthday stream. Unfortunately, I'm going to have to cancel," he tweeted. "Last night my daughter snuck out and hasn't come home. Her phone is dead and I can't find her. My nerves are shot and I've slept [an] hour. Going to the police now."
Mikey also shared photos of his daughter with his followers in the hopes that it would help someone locate her. He said that Sarah is about 5'2", with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on the inside of her right arm of an infinity symbol with the words, "love you more." Her father said that she was last seen in the Franklin, Ohio area, and could be in Franklin, Springboro, Dayton, or the Middletown areas.
In an effort to help Mikey find his daughter, his followers have started the hashtag #FINDSARAH on Twitter to share any new information that comes to light.
The streamer has also continued to post updates about his daughter's disappearance, though there have been admittedly few. On June 28, he uploaded another video update to his YouTube channel, in which he notified his followers that despite the outpouring of love and support from his community, there's little information on Sarah's whereabouts.
"We have gotten a ton of leads for things over the night," Mikey said in an update video. "I have driven around this town and neighboring towns for hours trying to find her and nothing. I can't find her."
He said that local law enforcement is investigating several leads, though nothing has led to Sarah yet.
Police Chief Will Rodgers told E! News, "We're still investigating and we're still following leads. It's still an active investigation at this point."
What to do if you have information on Sarah's whereabouts.
Mikey said that if anyone has any information on where his daughter could be, they should contact law enforcement in Ohio, as that's the best avenue at the moment.
"My mental health is not so great," he said. "This whole thing is crazy. I never thought this would be happening to me. You see this kind of stuff happening on TV and it's like, how is this happening? Why?"
He has continued streaming in the interim and is using his platform to find his daughter.
"I just want my daughter back," he said. "I just want her safe and ... me doing this is really just using what I have to try to get her home. That's the only reason why I want to do this and use the tools I have to get her home."