Twitch Streamer Mikey Perk Asks Followers to Help Find Missing Daughter With #FINDSARAH

The news of his daughter's disappearance has spread rapidly on the internet, with many sharing updates and information about what happened through the hashtag #FINDSARAH.

Over the weekend of June 26, 2021, Twitch streamer Mikey Perk shared that his daughter, Sarah Perkins, has gone missing. Mikey has a small but growing following of around 5,000 subscribers on Twitch, where he streams Valheim often.

What happened to Mikey Perk's daughter?

On June 26, Mikey took to Twitter to share with his 25,000 followers that his daughter, Sarah, had gone missing. "Hello everyone. Today was supposed to be my birthday stream. Unfortunately, I'm going to have to cancel," he tweeted. "Last night my daughter snuck out and hasn't come home. Her phone is dead and I can't find her. My nerves are shot and I've slept [an] hour. Going to the police now."

Mikey also shared photos of his daughter with his followers in the hopes that it would help someone locate her. He said that Sarah is about 5'2", with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on the inside of her right arm of an infinity symbol with the words, "love you more." Her father said that she was last seen in the Franklin, Ohio area, and could be in Franklin, Springboro, Dayton, or the Middletown areas.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Twitter Sarah Perkins

In an effort to help Mikey find his daughter, his followers have started the hashtag #FINDSARAH on Twitter to share any new information that comes to light. The streamer has also continued to post updates about his daughter's disappearance, though there have been admittedly few. On June 28, he uploaded another video update to his YouTube channel, in which he notified his followers that despite the outpouring of love and support from his community, there's little information on Sarah's whereabouts.

Article continues below advertisement

"We have gotten a ton of leads for things over the night," Mikey said in an update video. "I have driven around this town and neighboring towns for hours trying to find her and nothing. I can't find her." He said that local law enforcement is investigating several leads, though nothing has led to Sarah yet. Police Chief Will Rodgers told E! News, "We're still investigating and we're still following leads. It's still an active investigation at this point."

This message is for my daughter, Sarah.



Please come home. We want to listen to you. Understand what is wrong. We want you safe.



If you have her or know where she is. Please, bring her home. Please... pic.twitter.com/Y4ZaTc3YbG — MikeyPerk (@mikeyperk) June 28, 2021