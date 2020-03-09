We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Twitch Streamer Alinity Has Yet to Be Banned for Animal Cruelty

Popular Twitch streamer Natalia Mogollon, who goes by her username Alinity Divine, has been caught up in more than one controversy on the livestreaming platform. She's been accused by her followers of animal cruelty and using racial slurs on camera.

With everything she's been accused of, has Twitch banned her yet?

Alinity threw her cat while streaming.

On one of her livestreams, Alinity was playing Apex Legends, a popular shooting game similar to Fortnite, when her cat, Milo, decided to interrupt her playing, distracting her from the game. Those with pets know that this happens frequently, especially when your pet just really wants attention. 

In response to her cat walking in front of her, Alinity picks Milo up and throws him over her head behind her, without looking to see if he lands alright as she continues the game.