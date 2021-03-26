The Real Reason Ryan Higa Was Suddenly Banned on Twitch Mid-Stream

At the time, he was playing with fellow streamers Leslie and Rae, who got Ryan’s Twitch ban trending immediately on Twitter. Everyone started tweeting to unban Ryan Higa from Twitch. Looking back, it seems like it must have been an error on Twitch's part because there's no statement as to why exactly they banned him other than "hateful conduct." If we knew what this was referencing, then it wouldn't seem as much like an error.