What's the Reason Behind JustaMinx's First Ever Twitch Ban? Hate Speech

It seems like a week can't go by without a popular streamer finding themselves on the receiving end of the banhammer from the world's most popular live-streaming platform, Twitch. After a new move from Twitch against online harassment and mistreatment from popular streamers was implemented, a bunch of well-followed personalities had their accounts suspended, but why was JustaMinx banned on Twitch ?

It's not that JustaMinx wasn't aware of the new terms of service. She just thought that they went into effect in January, so while she was streaming, she used the phrases virgin, simp, and incel, and let her followers know that that's what most probably had to do with her ban.

There are a number of terms, words, and phrases that streamers must refrain from using, which include popular rhetoric like incel and simp. Some people took issue with banning just these male-directed insults and not other ones that are commonly geared towards women on the platform.

If you spend enough time on the internet sharing your ideas or writing just about anything, you'll find a number of people ready to tell you just how hateful and discriminatory you are for using the speech that you're using. In an effort to make Twitch more inclusive and shape the way its streamers engage with their fans, Twitch issued a new terms of service rule that prohibits the use of "hate speech."

JustaMinx let her fans on Twitter know how long the ban will last.

Fans of the streamer were not happy to see one of their favorite personalities off of the platform. It was the first time JustaMinx had ever been banned from Twitch.

I wanna clarify I did say virgin incel and simp yesterday but I thiught the new TOS wasn't in place till January — Minx (@JustaMinx) December 17, 2020

She informed her followers that the ban would only be for seven days. While that may not seem like a long time when you're a popular streamer, seven days of no content is a serious hit to one's bank account, especially when they've decided to stream pretty much full time.

The timing of the ban could've been better. JustaMinx will now no longer be able to participate in the "Love or Host" game. Looks like the fursuit she purchased especially for the event will need to be repurposed for another video down the line. Or, maybe she could use it to spin signs outside for a local business until her Twitch ban is lifted. It should at least keep her warm.

OMW TO TWITCH HEADQUARTERS AS WE SPEAK. I’LL TAKE CARE OF THIS! pic.twitter.com/fQgDGVBx4r — 🪱 (@wormcider) December 17, 2020

The TOS regarding hate speech does indeed go in effect on January, so Twitch seems to have prematurely jumped the gun on banning JustaMinx as a warning ... but if that's not the case, why was she banned in the first place? Her followers have been scratching their heads and trying to find a reason why, but as of this writing, no one can find what led to her ban, aside from the use of those three words.