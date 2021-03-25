Twitch Streamer Sykkuno Has Moved out of California to Live on His Own

Anybody in the Twitch world knows who Sykkuno is. The streamer and YouTuber has gained major fame on the video live streaming service in the last year or so, but he's been in the game (no pun intended) for many years now.

Sykkuno — whose real name is Thomas — began his gaming journey on YouTube in 2012 where he was originally posting highlights from his League of Legends games. And from there, his internet persona only became more popular.