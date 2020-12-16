'Among Us' Is Coming to Nintendo Switch for a Small Fee

One of the most popular games that has caught the attention of kids, teens, and adults has grown thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. With people looking for ways to occupy their time, Among Us has risen in popularity and we've got some good news. It's now available on Nintendo Switch, but if you're wondering if Among Us is free on the Switch , here's what you need to know.

Is 'Among Us' free on the Nintendo Switch?

Playing the video game Among Us has been a huge pastime while everyone is in quarantine. Although the game was initially released in 2018, it didn't pick up in popularity until 2020 when everyone started streaming themselves playing on Twitch. It seems everyone has gotten into it and one of the best things about the game is how cross-platform it is.

Now, one of the most popular video game consoles that didn't offer the game has jumped on board. It was announced on Dec. 15, 2020 during Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase that the game was hitting the Nintendo Switch platforms.

The game itself plays best with six or more players so being able to add a whole slew of new people into the game by offering a Switch play option is great news for the company and for fans of the game.

Playing Among Us on the Nintendo Switch will cost $5 to purchase the digital download of the game, which is the same price to play on PC through Steam. However, for most mobile versions of the game, which offers the same gameplay as on PC or Switch, the app is free-of-charge.

