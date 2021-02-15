'Fortnite' Star Clix Just Got His Third Strike on Twitch, Resulting In an "Indefinite" Ban

Although Twitch has not publicly spoken out yet with a reason for their unspecified ban of Clix, real name Cody Conrod, he had his stream cut off quickly after an explicit image flashed on his screen. It was titled "Rons a--." Although it doesn't seem as though the image being shown on his screen was intentional, Twitch has a strong stance against any explicit content being shared or promoted through its platform and thus acted quickly to punish Clix.

This move angered many devout fans of Clix, who took to social media to voice their disapproval of the decision to ban him for something they deemed so trivial. In the early hours of the news breaking, #FreeClix went viral online with tens of thousands of fans joining in, demanding his page be un-banned.

Beyond even that, the CEO of NRG Gaming, Andy Miller, who represents the 16-year-old Fortnite phenom, took to Twitter himself to share his disbelief and tell fans he was working to mediate the situation.