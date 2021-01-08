After Getting Kicked Off of Twitch, Khanada Also Just Got Banned From YouTube

On January 6, it was reported that Fortnite gamer Leon Khim (known as Khanada) was banned by YouTube. Khanada joined YouTube after Twitch banned him on their platform back in September 2020, but it sounds like his plan to start fresh has been foiled. After only 20 minutes on YouTube, Khanada was abruptly kicked off for allegedly violating the community guidelines . "bro i just got banned for nothing," he tweeted. He also wrote, "everybody hates me," and then, "I might be the most unluckiest person to touch streaming."

Khanada was banned on Twitch for "violent threats," although they never released what the threats were, specifically. One person claimed he said something like, "I see you, I punch you IRL," but we'll get to that in a second. Khanada has gone on record to say any claims of him making violent threats are false, but Twitch refuses to reverse their decision.

"Your account is indefinitely suspended due to repeated or severe Terms of Service or Communuty Guidelines violations. We do not unsuspend accounts for this level of abuse," Twitch stated.