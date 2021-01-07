Twitch Banned the PogChamp Emote After the Violence at the Capitol

While gaming, many Twitch streamers often express their quick thoughts and reactions via emotes. The small images are like more detailed emojis, and there are a few that are staples on the service — and that get used millions of times each month.

One longtime favorite emote among streamers has been the PogChamp, which showcases the open mouth of content creator Ryan "Gootecks" Gutierrez. Beginning on Jan. 6, any Twitch user who tried to select or utilize the emote was unable to do so.