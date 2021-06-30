A Triad Nurse Came Under Fire for Posting TikToks About Workplace Misconduct

A Triad Nurse Came Under Fire for Posting TikToks About Workplace MisconductBy Leila Kozma
Jun. 30 2021, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
A triad nurse with a 32,000-strong TikTok following is thought to have been suspended from her job after posting several videos in which she "joked" about mistreating patients.
Kelly Morris, a triad nurse at The Citadel in Winston-Salem, N.C., came under fire for creating what she once described as "comedy skits" about workplace misconduct. So, will she be fired?
Triad nurse Kelly Morris came under fire for posting TikTok videos about harming patients.
As The Independent reports, Kelly was put on leave from her job after word about her controversial TikTok videos got out.
It's understood that the triad nurse frequently took to the social media platform to share "jokes" about unplugging ventilators just so that she could charge her phone or deliberately tinkering with the recommended drug dosages to ensure that none of the patients wake up at night.
Kelly has been banned from TikTok. She reportedly tried to register with a different account, captioning a post with a somewhat provocative "When trolls get you banned. Like I can't make another account."
Whitley Patterson, the daughter of a former Citadel patient, told WXII 12 she felt particularly offended by Kelly's short clips. Whitley's mother passed away in the spring of 2021. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her mother wasn't allowed to have visitors.
"I was very disturbed. Very," Whitley said. "She was my best friend and it's just overwhelming, it is. No words can express just how that video makes me feel."
Kelly appears to have created a GoFundMe to help her raise money for legal representation.
It appears that Kelly launched a GoFundMe with a $20,000 target after she was suspended from her job at The Citadel in Winston-Salem, N.C.
"I am now being bullied and my life being threatened over a Comedy skit on my TikTok that people didn't agree with. I did not break any actual policies," the accompanying text reads.
"No one was ever hurt in any making of my videos. I’m actually all my patients' favorite nurse," the text continues. "My kids and life are being threatened. I will not stand down! I need to raise funds for my attorney fees to fight back against hate and bullying."
Kelly isn't the first health care professional to get herself into hot waters.
In 2020, an oncology nurse working at the Salem Health in Oregon attracted criticism for posting a TikTok video in which she ostensibly bragged about disregarding COVID-19 safety restrictions such as wearing a mask.
"When my coworkers find out I still travel, don't wear a mask when I am out, and let my kids have playdates," she captioned a post, as per CNN.
In 2021, a nurse working at the Baptist Health in Montgomery, Ala., attracted widespread scrutiny by posting videos that trivialized the impact of slavery, promoted conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic, and ... praised Morgan Wallen.