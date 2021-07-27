The Ugly Baby TikTok Challenge Encourages New Moms to Embrace Their Babies' Unusual Looks

Lucy Baehr, an Arkansas-based lifestyle photographer, found fame overnight thanks to the trend. On July 11, 2021, she posted a short clip caricaturing the sharp discrepancy between what she expected her daughter to look like and, well, what she actually looked like.

Her TikTok clip struck a chord with new moms and other TikTok users. The first few frames show Lucy still pregnant, while the second part of the video is all about her youngest daughter, Reese. A heart-melting baby, Reese has a big nose, large, round-shaped eyes, and adorable spindly legs. As Lucy told KARK.com , she didn't look like what she thought she would — but that's OK.

"This trend started where people were saying, 'We thought our newborn was going to be so cute, and they were not.' I was like, 'I win! I win! I win this," Lucy Baehr said. "I'm pretty sure I looked at my husband and was like, 'She's healthy?'"

As she added, her daughter, Harper, noticed something strange about Reese too.

"Even Harper, when she held [Reese] for the first time, she looked up at me and said, 'She kind of looks weird, doesn't she?' and I was like, 'Um, you're not wrong?'"