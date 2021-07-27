Is TikTok Sensation Bella Poarch in a Relationship?

Now, the Navy veteran's debut single, "Build a B---h," is a radio staple, and its accompanying music video has nearly 250 million views on YouTube. She's showing no signs of slowing down in her bustling career.

With the most-liked video of all time and with a follower count of more than 77 million, Bella Poarch became a breakout TikTok sensation in 2020. After a video of her lip syncing "Soph Aspin Send" by Millie B. went viral, Bella took her social media star power and embarked on a music career.

Though her professional achievements speak for themselves, fans are still wondering about Bella's personal life. Her song is all about shutting down the unattainable standards that men often have for women, and she appears to be enjoying the single life.

Does Bella Poarch have a boyfriend?

The TikTok sensation doesn't discuss her dating life often, and she last publicly confirmed that she was single in July 2021. In a TikTok video, Bella shared that she was looking for her soulmate at a Seafood City supermarket. While appearing on an episode of The H3 Podcast about a month earlier, Bella said that she had been single for about a year. She opened up about her past relationships, and about how she had to shift her dating expectations when she moved from the Philippines to the United States.

"I only had two ex-boyfriends," Bella said about her second ex, who was in the military at the same time as her. She noted that the two broke up because she decided to leave the Navy. The names of Bella's exes have not been publicly shared, and other information is not known about them. Though Bella herself hasn't shared many details about her past dating history, she's still been linked to one famous face in particular. In the fall of 2020, Bella and rapper Tyga began posting videos together online.

Unsurprisingly, fans soon began speculating about whether the two were romantic or not. A rumor circulated that there was an intimate video of the artists going around online, but that was never corroborated. Neither Bella nor Kylie Jenner's ex discussed whether things were more than platonic. The musicians have not posted content together in quite some time. Because Bella said that she had been single for about a year in the summer of 2021, it doesn't seem as if she ever formally dated Tyga.

