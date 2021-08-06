This Woman Is on a Mission to Look 15 Years Younger With the Help of TikTok

Unlike other fast-rising stars in the beauty space, @alezandra79 creates short clips that exclusively build on fellow TikToker s' feedback. What's more, her videos chart her beauty transformation step by step, showing which pieces of advice work the best.

A woman who goes by @alezandra79 on TikTok is on a mission to change her otherwise absolutely gorgeous appearance and achieve a more youthful, dewy look. She skyrocketed to fame shortly after uploading a short clip on July 26, 2021, with which she encouraged fellow TikTok users to comment on her makeup look. "Does the eyeliner and side part age me? Please be honest, but not mean," the TikToker captioned the video.

The clip has been viewed by 291,800 people and counting. As for the comments? TikTokers quickly jumped on the opportunity to share constructive pieces of criticism — effectively transforming @alezandra79's page into one of the most wholesome corners of the internet. "Hair is fine! I would lighten up the makeup for a more youthful look! You're gorgeous either way. [Do] whatever makes you happy!" commented @magicalcatwhiskers.

"To be honest, it's the eyebrows that do it the most. It needs a more natural hair-like look at the front," chimed in @smallnstupid. "1. You are gorgeous. Some simple changes: ease up on the bottom liner, switch the gold shadow for bronze, go for a slightly more square shape at the front of the brow [...]" commented @kayleymelissa.

The TikToker returned with a new video on July 29, 2021, to update her followers on her progress. "I tried no liner, like you all suggested, and I like it a lot. What do you think?" @alezandra79 wrote alongside the short clip. Her first video amassed an impressive 2,180 comments (and counting). The second one performed equally well, attracting 297 comments. But @alezandra79 was just getting started.