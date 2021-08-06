Logo
Home > Entertainment > TikTok
TikTok logo
Source: Getty Images

This Woman Is on a Mission to Look 15 Years Younger With the Help of TikTok

By

Aug. 6 2021, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

A TikToker named @alezandra79 kickstarted a new trend by encouraging her fast-growing follower base to help her achieve her dream look — and make her appear 15 years younger.

Unlike other fast-rising stars in the beauty space, @alezandra79 creates short clips that exclusively build on fellow TikTokers' feedback. What's more, her videos chart her beauty transformation step by step, showing which pieces of advice work the best.

Article continues below advertisement

A TikToker named @alezandra79 is on a mission to make herself look 15 years younger.

A woman who goes by @alezandra79 on TikTok is on a mission to change her otherwise absolutely gorgeous appearance and achieve a more youthful, dewy look. She skyrocketed to fame shortly after uploading a short clip on July 26, 2021, with which she encouraged fellow TikTok users to comment on her makeup look.

"Does the eyeliner and side part age me? Please be honest, but not mean," the TikToker captioned the video.

TikTok logo
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

The clip has been viewed by 291,800 people and counting. As for the comments? TikTokers quickly jumped on the opportunity to share constructive pieces of criticism — effectively transforming @alezandra79's page into one of the most wholesome corners of the internet.

"Hair is fine! I would lighten up the makeup for a more youthful look! You're gorgeous either way. [Do] whatever makes you happy!" commented @magicalcatwhiskers.

"To be honest, it's the eyebrows that do it the most. It needs a more natural hair-like look at the front," chimed in @smallnstupid.

"1. You are gorgeous. Some simple changes: ease up on the bottom liner, switch the gold shadow for bronze, go for a slightly more square shape at the front of the brow [...]" commented @kayleymelissa.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikToker returned with a new video on July 29, 2021, to update her followers on her progress.

"I tried no liner, like you all suggested, and I like it a lot. What do you think?" @alezandra79 wrote alongside the short clip.

Her first video amassed an impressive 2,180 comments (and counting). The second one performed equally well, attracting 297 comments. But @alezandra79 was just getting started.

Article continues below advertisement

This woman invited fellow TikTokers to take part in her "millennial makeover" — and she immediately obtained success.

Hot off the heels of her first two videos, @alezandra79 returned to TikTok once again a few days later with a new video documenting the changes she has been making. In the comment section of the second clip, several people advised her to ditch the shimmery eyeshadow and the accentuated eyebrow-look. She was also told to give blush a chance. As her third video proves, she duly complied.

Article continues below advertisement

"Trying matte eyeshadow and brown liner like you all suggested in my last post. Let me know when I look 25, otherwise I will have to continue with this series," @alezandra79 wrote.

This time around, she shot a short clip wearing a burnt orange turtleneck and an elegant overcoat. Although she kept the pronounced brows, she went for a peachy blush and a brown eyeshadow with a slight mulberry-like undertone.

She continued to consult her followers, uploading new TikTok clips every other day or so. She shared the seventh installment of the series on Aug. 5, 2021. In it, she is rocking soapy brows and a lighter, much more flattering eyeshadow look. We can't wait to see what she does next.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

TikTok "Forensic Files": Is There Any Way to Know Who Is Sharing Your Clips?

TikTok's Obsession With Corn Ribs Is Very Real and the Recipe Is Super Easy

TikTok User Timbo the Redneck Reportedly Died While Performing a Stunt in His Truck

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.