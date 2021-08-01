Has The "Real Indian Dad" of TikTok Ever Revealed His Face? He Might Soon

During the height of the pandemic, everyone could use a little music and laughter in their lives. TikTok star and musician Sheena Melwani began posting her covers of famous songs to the platform, but one day, something magical happened. As Sheena was performing "If the World Was Ending" by Saxe, a voice from the other room interjected with hilarious commentary.

Since then, Sheena's videos have included the mysterious commenter called the "real Indian dad" in a series she calls "Interrupted." Audience members have never seen his face ... until now! Read on for details about the identity of the "real Indian dad" at last.

Who is the "real Indian dad?" He is a dad, but not Sheena's.

In an October 2020 interview with CNN, Sheena discussed where the idea for the collaboration originated. "I started doing live concerts on my Facebook page, where I'd take requests, almost like a human jukebox, three times a week. Then I decided to record a song after one of my online sessions to post on Instagram."

Sheena explained, "As I started the song, the heckling started. I decided to keep singing, fully expecting to delete the video. But after seeing how we both were laughing so hard, I decided to post it on my TikTok page." This is the origin story for what would later become "Interrupted," featuring the now-famous "real Indian dad."

The "Interrupted" TikTok star also said that the commentary and cheeky remarks viewers hear aren't planned at all — this is pure improvisation. "All the comments you hear are off the cuff," she says. "I never know what is coming, so my reactions are 100 percent authentic. I think this is one of the reasons this is all so enjoyable."

On Sheena's social media, many have debated the true identity of "real Indian dad," having never seen his face. Even in her TikToks, when the mysterious figure does appear, his face is often covered by a giant cartoon bobblehead — even on his individual TikTok page and Instagram pages.

Fans have been hoping for a face reveal for a while now, and in a recent TikTok, Sheena and "real Indian dad" announced they would do a face reveal once they hit 1 million subscribers on YouTube! CNN noted that he requested not to reveal himself for their story in 2020, preferring anonymity. However, there is a facet of "real Indian dad" that has recently been unveiled: how he is related to Sheena.