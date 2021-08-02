Seeing a "W" in the Comment Section of Your TikTok Video Is a Good Thing

Sometimes new lingo can be difficult to understand. Like the word "cap," which went from meaning there's no "ceiling" to the greatness one can attain to now being just another way to say the word "lie." Strange indeed.

But then there are other terms, even single letters, that have pretty apparent meanings. Like "W" on TikTok . But don't feel bad if you found yourself asking: What does a "W" mean on TikTok?

What does "W" mean on TikTok?

If you watch or participate in any type of sports, or heck, if you even follow internet feud culture at all, then you'll know that "W" is an abbreviation for a win. It's the opposite of someone taking an "L," but can also be extended to mean that something is generally good.

For instance, if someone comments #W on a post, it can mean that they think your TikTok is a win. So if you see a bunch of "W" comments on a TikTok that you posted, then know that it positively resonated with several users and that you've received some validation from strangers on the internet, so you can go about your day feeling happy and proud of your accomplishments.

So naturally, #W and #L are polar opposites and can represent a wide range of different emotions in specific scenarios. If you didn't like the performance of your favorite sports team, you thought that a certain episode of a TV show wasn't as good as it could have been, or you really hated the catered food at some banquet wedding you didn't even want to go to, that's an #L.

Boys Varsity Soccer won in Overtime last night against Ithaca 1-0! #soccer #w #GoRaiders — Blue Raiders (@HHSRaiderSports) March 23, 2021

You could even use #W and #L to describe how you're feeling in a certain situation. Happy that your school is deciding to open up again and that COVID cases are super low in your area? That's a #W. Unless you're an introvert and want to have all of your classes done from home so you can put that time you'd probably use commuting towards another endeavor. Then yes, that would be very #L-worthy.

