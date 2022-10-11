The "Elbow Thing" Is Trending All Over TikTok, but No One Seems to Know What It Is

What's more, if you really want to be a good romantic partner, it will likely take more than just mastering some sort of expert-level sex move. It definitely doesn't hurt to be good in bed, but that's not the only thing it takes to successfully navigate a relationship. You have to be supportive and kind and understanding, and you have to really love the person you're with. If you can do the "elbow thing" on top of all of that, you're sure to find love.