The "Elbow Thing" Is Trending All Over TikTok, but No One Seems to Know What It Is
If you're on TikTok, you're likely seeing plenty of videos that you don't feel like you fully understand. Sometimes, though, a trend becomes so big that you see many videos about it, and are still unsure what the trend actually means. The latest trend like this is the "elbow thing," which seems to describe different things depending on who you ask about it.
What is the "elbow thing" on TikTok?
In a series of videos largely posted by women, they seem to be celebrating men who know how to do the "elbow thing." Unfortunately, these videos never offer any additional detail on what the "elbow thing" is, which has left many people desperate to learn more. In the comments under videos, person after person asks about the trend, even as others seem to be in the know.
Many have concluded that the elbow trend isn't real.
Although some people seem to be earnestly curious about the "elbow thing," others have deduced that the entire thing is a fake trend designed to make people curious about it. It's unclear whether that's actually the case, but there isn't a lot of information out there about what the trend actually is. For the most part, it's just speculation.
In one explainer video, a TikTok user suggests that the "elbow thing" is actually when a woman uses her elbows to push her boobs together and make them look bigger. While that may explain the mystery behind the trend, it doesn't seem to comport with the videos that show women who are celebrating men who know what it is. Those videos make it sound like the sort of technique that a man would perform.
This wouldn't be the first time a fake trend has taken off.
There are certainly plenty of real trends on TikTok, but there are also trends that seem to be created for the sole purpose of confusing other users on the platform. Just recently, a TikTok user tried to convince other people that there was a real challenge that involved crushing and snorting porcelain. Those interested in trying to make the challenge seem real even created a fake Fox News story to add to the sense of authenticity.
It's possible, of course, that the "elbow thing" is actually real and it's just being held as a closely guarded secret by those who know about it. The explanations that you find online aren't likely to help you discover what it is, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist.
What's more, if you really want to be a good romantic partner, it will likely take more than just mastering some sort of expert-level sex move. It definitely doesn't hurt to be good in bed, but that's not the only thing it takes to successfully navigate a relationship. You have to be supportive and kind and understanding, and you have to really love the person you're with. If you can do the "elbow thing" on top of all of that, you're sure to find love.