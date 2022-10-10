Blue and White Hearts Mean Different Things on TikTok — What Does Each Suggest?
If you're even a little bit plugged in, you likely know that heart emojis come in a wide variety of different colors. What you may not know is that each of the hearts seems to have a different meaning. Unfortunately, TikTok users can't seem to agree on what exactly every color means. Some colors have specific meanings, but for others, like blue and white, those definitions still seem to be a little up in the air.
What do blue and white hearts mean on TikTok?
One video describes the meaning of each heart color, explaining that blue hearts are used to symbolize trust, and white hearts are used to symbolize unbreakable love. Other colors include purple for compassion, green for jealousy or envy, and orange for care.
Another video seems to suggest that the hearts actually have different meanings for boys and girls.
Clearly, though, the definitions of these emojis are still up in the air, and they may mean slightly different things based on what sub-community you find yourself involved in.
For BTS fans, for example, the purple heart is used to identify the BTS army. Some may claim that purple hearts are for compassion, but those in the army are clear about the fact that the purple heart is for them.
Some are worried they've been sending the wrong message.
Although plenty of people seem to be using the colored hearts with specific messages in mind, others are worried that they haven't been careful enough. In one example, a breakup involved yellow and brown hearts, which the person didn't know until after the breakup meant "just friends" and "stop trying" respectively. While these symbols might be meaningless to some people, it's clear that others are using them intentionally.
Plenty of people are totally uninterested in the distinctions.
Although some people may have anxiety about using the wrong heart emoji, plenty of people aren't worried about it at all. In fact, they don't care about the distinctions between them at all, and believe those that do are behaving strangely.
“Color of hearts don’t really mean anything to me," one person wrote on Twitter.
“And I’m over here just sending what ever heart looks cute," another person added.
Clearly, whether or not you care about the color heart emojis depends on what kind of life you want to live. Even if you do care, though, you might find that other people have slightly different definitions for these terms than you do. Heart emojis are just one more piece of code that can be misinterpreted online, and leave people confused about what the other person is trying to say.
Eventually, it may be the case that the hearts have a firmer definition online. After all, internet language is constantly evolving, and things that were once contested are now basically settled. Blue and white hearts don't have just one meaning online right now, but at some point in the future, they definitely could.