What Is the "Bop It, Twist It, Pull It" TikTok Challenge? A Look at the Latest Viral Dance

Another day, another TikTok dance challenge. Many would agree it's hard not to spend hours scrolling through the popular app and stalking your favorite creators, or sharing funny viral videos that are all-too relatable. The social media platform has become the place for users to share cooking hacks, create lip-sync videos, and participate in viral dance trends.

But, what's interesting about the latest TikTok challenge is that it is a throwback to a popular '90s game.