What Is the "Bop It, Twist It, Pull It" TikTok Challenge? A Look at the Latest Viral Dance
Another day, another TikTok dance challenge. Many would agree it's hard not to spend hours scrolling through the popular app and stalking your favorite creators, or sharing funny viral videos that are all-too relatable. The social media platform has become the place for users to share cooking hacks, create lip-sync videos, and participate in viral dance trends.
But, what's interesting about the latest TikTok challenge is that it is a throwback to a popular '90s game.
The toy known as Bop It! is being revived on the social platform — well, at least some of the toy's sounds are. With our For You page lighting up with people participating in this trendy new dance, it's no wonder why this challenge has gone viral so quickly. Keep reading to find out more about the latest "Bop It, Twist It, Pull It" TikTok challenge.
What is the "Bop It, Twist It, Pull It" TikTok challenge?
If you scroll through your discover page, you may be hit with a dose of '90s nostalgia. The app has become known for reviving older songs and artists for younger generations, aka Gen Z.
Younger users are likely unfamiliar with the handheld toy known as Bop It!. This toy was released in 1996, with more advanced iterations following. It's a timed game that makes the player follows its commands to either bop a button, twist a lever, or pull a handle.
If you wait too long or do the wrong task (i.e., if you "bop it" when you're supposed to "pull it"), you start the game all over again. With each turn, the game speeds up, increasing the difficulty.
The latest track that has gone viral on the app features the notable millennial "lyrics" (or audio commands) for the handheld game Bop It! — "bop it, twist it, pull it" — but adds its own spin with new additional lyrics: "hit it, turn it, spin it, slide it, now ride it."
The challenge features a set of specific dance moves, and similar to the original Bop It! game, it speeds up after the first rotation.
While the dance moves may be a little challenging, this TikTok routine is fun for all. Whether you're doing it with your bestie or by yourself, we're sure that even for the not-so-average dancer, you'll have a great time learning the moves and sharing your participation in the viral TikTok challenge.
With almost 400,000 videos posted using the track by Tonio, we're sure this challenge will continue to increase in popularity. So, jump on the trendy dance challenge now, and who knows, maybe you'll even go viral.