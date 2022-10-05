TikTok's Anything But a Backpack Day Trend Is Bringing High School Kids Together

High school nostalgia coming right up! Most millennials are split on their experience in the hallowed halls of high school. Some believe that it was the worst four years of their lives, while others were able to build lifelong relationships and memories to cherish.

No matter where you stand on the spectrum, spirit week during high school served as a great way to let loose and have fun amongst your peers. And it appears that TikTok’s newest trend, Anything But a Backpack Day, is helping high schoolers showcase school spirit while reminding the masses of the good old days.