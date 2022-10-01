What Are Miami Boys Soloists David, Yoshi, Binyamin, and C. Abramowitz Doing Now?

If you're anything like me, then on a random Tuesday in September 2022, a group of Jewish pre-teens with angelic voices and snazzy dance moves took over your "For You" page on TikTok. They were most likely belting out a song titled "Yerushalayim," accompanied by a live band, and sporting red silk shirts and yarmulkes.

You might have thought to yourself, "Random, but whatever," because that's basically TikTok in a nutshell. But then the Miami Boys choir TikTok videos just kept coming.