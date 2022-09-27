TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Is Being Dragged After Complaining About Her Job
Thanks to the wonderful world of TikTok, influencers are born on a daily basis. The app houses several communities ranging from the foodies to makeup lovers. That said, it’s easy for creators to build a career about topics they’re passionate about and achieve lasting income. However, many people forget that nothing is ever deleted on social media, so one wrong move can easily leave you a sitting duck to backlash. And TikToker Mikayla Noguiera is currently feeling the heat.
TikTok users know Mikayla for being a makeup artist. Mikayla's page features a slew of videos ranging from transformation videos to reviews of trending makeup products. However, an old video about Mikayla seemingly complaining about her TikTok career has surfaced. And now, she has become public enemy No. 1. Here’s the 4-1-1.
One of Mikayla Nogueira’s deleted TikTok clips has resurfaced and has caused her to be the subject of backlash.
Social media users are never above handing out a good verbal dragging. That said, Mikayla may want to issue an apology for her sentiments ASAP. In case you've been out of the loop, it's time to get up to speed. Things went left after an old clip of the influencer replying to a comment that told her to try working a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. job resurfaced, per Insider.
"I just finished working and it's 5:19 — try being an influence for a day, try it," Mikayla says as the clip cuts to her showing off different luxury purses.
The caption reads, “She’s such a hard worker, condolences Mikayla.” Chile, it’s the shade for me.
The resurfaced clip, which was shared one week ago by TikToker @ilovewater2001, has already gained over 360,000 likes and over 6 million views.
Interestingly, it appears that the original full clip with Mikayla’s reply to the commentator has since been deleted from her page. However, @ilovewater2001 was also able to get her hands on a more lengthy version of the clip and shared it with followers.
In the clip, Mikayla shares that her days consist of “filming video content,” “editing content,” and "working on social media profiles and marketing.” She went on to say that the process takes hours to complete and goes on about how tired she is.
As you can imagine, social media users have been reading Mikayla for filth. The general consensus is that Mikayla should be grateful to be afforded such an opportunity to be a top-level influencer and be able to sustain good income.
Mikayla Nogueira has a growing net worth at 24 years old.
At just 24 years old, it’s safe to say that Mikayla is on her way to being set for life. According to TheWikiFeed, the outlet shares that Mikayla has a net worth of $2 million, as of this writing.
Mikayla’s blossoming net worth is reportedly credited to her work as a beauty expert, makeup artist, YouTuber, and social media influencer. Her growing social status has afforded Mikayla the opportunity to secure several brand partnerships that include Glow Recipe, Elf Cosmetics, CVS Beauty, First Aid Beauty, and more.
Judging by Mikayla’s latest social media troubles, most may believe that her net worth may be affected. However, social media tends to have a short memory. So, once the smoke passes, Mikayla will probably be able to bounce back from the hate.