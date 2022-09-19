This TikTok Creator Turned Her Catchphrase "Period Ahh" Into a Viral Song
Thanks to TikTok, many user-created songs are able to reach a much larger audience. Take the Island Boys, for example, whose freestyle song "Island Boy" captivated the internet in late 2021. There's also creator Jax, whose song calling out Victoria's Secret for its unrealistic portrayals of women hit the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.
Now there's another track to get on your radar. However, this creator isn't a singer, but rather someone with a signature catch phrase that was just begging to be made into a funny little tune.
So, who's ready to listen "Period Ahh" (also called "Period Ahh Period Uhh")?
TikTok user @BrittBarbie3 said "period ahh" so much that she made it into a song.
First things first, if the username @BrittBarbie3 sounds familiar, you may have caught her viral video from earlier this year in which she claimed she didn't realize hair grew from the scalp.
These days @BrittBarbie3 has been posting a different type of content.
Last month, she shared a new video where she showed off her purchases from Five Below. After giving each item some camera time, she exclaimed, "period, ahh," and moved on.
While it wasn't inherently clear what she meant by "period ahh," fans seemed to take it as she was adding her own twist on the slang phrase "period" and/or "periodt," which have become popular ways to emphasize the end of a sentence.
That said, they couldn't get enough of her signature saying — so much so that @BrittBarbie3 was inspired to make her first foray into music.
Her song "Period Ahh," which is available to watch on YouTube, is filled with everyone's favorite phrase "period ahh," as well as "period uhh," which is what some fans interpreted the phrase to be.
While it's not the most diverse set of lyrics, it sure is catchy. In fact, it caught the attention of singers like Bebe Rexha and Chloe Bailey, who both stitched her video, covered the song, and added their own verses
While it's not clear yet if this song will make it to the charts, it's definitely made it to our hearts. It also proves that you don't need to have the most complex lyrics to create a song. Period! Or rather period ahh!