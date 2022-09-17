TikTok Users Rave Over “Run Boy Run” Trend: “A Mood Board for My Life”

If you’ve been flipping through TikTok recently, you may have come across the “Run Boy Run” TikToktrend, in which users present a fast-paced montage of romantic comparisons offered by their significant others.

And these swoon-worthy videos start out with a title card that say something like “If I were a… (according to my husband).”

(For that reason, you’ll also find these videos with the hashtags #ifiwere, #ifiwerea, #ifiwas, and #ifiwasa.)