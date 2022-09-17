TikTok Users Rave Over “Run Boy Run” Trend: “A Mood Board for My Life”
If you’ve been flipping through TikTok recently, you may have come across the “Run Boy Run” TikToktrend, in which users present a fast-paced montage of romantic comparisons offered by their significant others.
And these swoon-worthy videos start out with a title card that say something like “If I were a… (according to my husband).”
(For that reason, you’ll also find these videos with the hashtags #ifiwere, #ifiwerea, #ifiwas, and #ifiwasa.)
A TikTok user named Alejandra (@alejandra_n_h), for example, said her husband offered these comparisons: “Color: White. Gemstone: Pearl. Season: Summer. Element: Water. Weather: Sunny. Metal: Gold. Fruit: Mango. Flower: Marigold. Clothing item: Swimsuit. Place: New Mexico. Time of day: Dusk. Occupation: Wedding planner. Hobby: Travel. Food: Tacos. Dessert: Chocolate: Holiday: New Year’s.”
“Ah, I’m just gonna got lay down in the street *cries in single,*” a commenter said about Alejandra’s video.
The “Run Boy Run” TikTok videos use a popular song by Woodkid.
Does the song used in these videos sound familiar? “Run Boy Run” is a 2012 single from Woodkid’s debut studio album, “The Golden Age.”
The song has been used the small screen — in the TV shows The Umbrella Academy, 13 Reasons Why, Reign, Teen Wolf, How to Get Away With Murder, and Doctor Who, among others — and on the big screen in the film Divergent.
The “Run Boy Run” music video also earned Woodkid — the stage name of French singer-songwriter and filmmaker Yoann Lemoine — a Grammy nomination for Best Short Form Music Video.
Want to make your own “Run Boy Run” video? One user shared a helpful tutorial.
TikTok user named Ana (@richbythecringe) shared a tutorial for the “Run Boy Run” videos. Ana used an app called CapCut to create her video. She says to save the video from the tutorial, extract the audio track and delete the video, and then get to work finding photos. You’ll need 24 photos for each category, with each shown at 0.1-second intervals, except for the 15th photo of each category, which will be shown for 0.4 seconds.
Then, add a text overlay that names each category, and at the end of each category montage, add a title card that lasts 0.9 seconds and names the comparison in that category.
Some users even split the words of that 0.9-second title card to match the percussion of the song, as seen in a video by TikTok user Jessica Leigh (@jeesica.leeigh). “The way it flows with the music, 10/10,” a commenter on Jessica’s video raved.
Anyway, after Ana posted her tutorial, other users commented with their praise. “Thank you for actually doing a good tutorial,” one wrote. “Other people don’t. This was really helpful.”
If you want to participate in the trend, just be forewarned: Though theses videos are romantic and fun, they can be a lot of work. “This was surprisingly satisfying, and I feel like I just created a mood board for my life,” the aforementioned Alejandra wrote. “But did this just take me 8 hours to make? Yes, it did.”