What Does "IMSG" Mean on TikTok? The Acronym Explained

Bring on the TikTok acronyms! Like many social media platforms, the short-form video app has its own lingo. Over the years, users have come across a variety of slang terms and acronyms that have both easy and complicated meanings. Since the TikTok world continues to expand with its innovative vocabulary, it’s important to decode each acronym and phrase to avoid being lost in translation. And the latest acronym that has taken over the app is “IMSG.”