TikTok's Touch It Dance Challenge Features Rapper Busta Rhymes' 2006 Hit Single

You can always count on TikTok to remind you of legendary songs via various dance challenges. From MC Hammer’s hit “U Can’t Touch This” to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” TikTok creators will always find a way to create dances and influence others to jump on the hip hop dance challenge bandwagon. And the latest song to get the same treatment is none other than Busta Rhymes’ 2006 smash hit, “Touch It.”

If you’re a longtime Busta Rhymes fan, then you know that he is respected for his unique flow, bars, and artistry. And while he is one rapper that was responsible for getting us all hyped in the clubs, his smash hit is now giving us the same feel at home with the Touch It TikTok challenge.

Ready to shake a tailfeather? Read on to learn all about TikTok’s newest dance challenge.