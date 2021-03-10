TikTok's 'Flip the Switch' Challenge Is the Latest Viral Dance Trend

TikTok's 'Flip the Switch' Challenge Is the Latest Viral Dance TrendBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 10 2021, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Calling all Drake fans! It’s officially your time to shine via TikTok. We all know that the social app is behind some of the most legendary trends and dance challenges we’ve seen. From the Silhouette Challenge to the Disney Dog Challenge, there are plenty of options for creators to put their own spin on. And the latest, the Flip the Switch Challenge, includes Drake’s 2018 hit “Nonstop” and is proving to be equally as iconic.
But of course, with all TikTok challenges, there is a right way and a wrong way to do it. So, if you’re game to hop on the bandwagon, keep reading to learn all about the Flip the Switch Challenge.
So, what is TikTok's Flip the Switch Challenge?
In case you missed it, the Flip the Switch Challenge has become a viral sensation all because of how easy it is to create. And while most people would think that it has something to do with turning your lights on and off, there is a bit more to it than that.
The Flip the Switch Challenge involves two people standing in front of a mirror. One person stands closest to the mirror, holding still while recording the video on their phone. Meanwhile in the background, the other individual dances to the music until Drake raps the opening lyric, “Look, I just flipped a switch (Flipped, flipped)."
This cue prompts the room’s light switch to be turned off and on, only to reveal that the two participants swapped outfits and positions during the transition.
And while the challenge serves as a cool way for creators to have fun with their friends and family, it has gone into overdrive. As of now, the Flip the Switch Challenge has garnered up to 6.9 billion views. Yes, you read that correctly!
Celebrities and influencers alike are getting in on the fun.
It’s a known fact that once a TikTok trend gains traction, the app will be filled with users showing off their creativity. And while influencers always go above and behind with their interpretations of different challenges, celebrities are also getting in on the fun.
One of the most watched Flip the Switch videos comes from Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. While J.Lo is known to always come correct in the dance department, Alex is not that skilled. So, their video adds a funny twist into the mix.
Not to mention, Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Flip the Switch video is also a funny one as well. She paired up with actress Kate Mckinnon, who plays her on Saturday Night Live. And in the video, we all witness the senator busting a move and enjoying herself.
𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵. pic.twitter.com/t8qHcGRUhY— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2020
While it’s safe to say that another trend is probably brewing, that doesn’t mean that the Flip the Switch Challenge will become a faint memory.
This is one challenge that’s suitable for all ages, unlike other trends. And we predict that even more creators will step up to the plate and show off their personalities with the challenge.