TikTok's 'Flip the Switch' Challenge Is the Latest Viral Dance Trend

It’s a known fact that once a TikTok trend gains traction, the app will be filled with users showing off their creativity. And while influencers always go above and behind with their interpretations of different challenges, celebrities are also getting in on the fun.

One of the most watched Flip the Switch videos comes from Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. While J.Lo is known to always come correct in the dance department, Alex is not that skilled. So, their video adds a funny twist into the mix.

Not to mention, Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Flip the Switch video is also a funny one as well. She paired up with actress Kate Mckinnon, who plays her on Saturday Night Live. And in the video, we all witness the senator busting a move and enjoying herself.

While it’s safe to say that another trend is probably brewing, that doesn’t mean that the Flip the Switch Challenge will become a faint memory.

This is one challenge that’s suitable for all ages, unlike other trends. And we predict that even more creators will step up to the plate and show off their personalities with the challenge.