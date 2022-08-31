What Does "Ate" Mean on TikTok? The Popular Slang Term Decoded

Contrary to popular belief, the word "ate" on TikTok has nothing to do with consuming a meal.

The word "ate" on TikTok takes on a meaning found in Urban Dictionary. The common AAVE (African American Vernacular English) term is used to describe someone doing a great job at something.

Keep in mind, there are different variations of the term that include “ate that” which the outlet notes is a common NYC slang term that pretty much means the same thing.