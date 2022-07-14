TikTok's "Put Your Shoes On" Challenge Has Divided Social Media
Another day, another TikTok challenge to explore! There’s no argument that TikTok reigns supreme with creating viral challenges. Over the years, users have enjoyed everything from the Silhouette Challenge to the Flip The Switch Challenge. Many challenges require showing off your dance moves, sharing your quirky personality, or simply participating in an activity. Now, the "Put Your Shoes On" challenge has arrived and has taken the app by storm.
So, what does the "Put Your Shoes On" Challenge entail? At first glance, you may assume it's simply about putting on your shoes in a weird way. However, in the wonderful world of TikTok, there’s always more to the story. Here’s the 4-1-1 about the newest trend to sweep the app.
TikTok’s "Put Your Shoes On" Challenge is all about parents pranking their children.
Calling all parents! If you’ve been dying to pull a great prank on your little ones or teenagers, it’s finally your time to shine.
The "Put Your Shoes On" Challenge involves telling your kids that you’re about to fight a neighbor. The parent then tells the child that they’ll need assistance, with many referencing their opponent bringing out their kids to fight as well. This typically prompts most kids to run and put their shoes on to defend their parents honor.
However, once the child runs to the door expecting to see someone to fight, no one is present. And yes, they realized that they’ve been hoodwinked.
The "Put Your Shoes On" Challenge has become very popular.
Naturally, the hilarious challenge has sparked tons of buzz with many celebrities including entrepreneur Joie Chavis and her daughter, Shai Moss. While most viewers believed that Shai would be ready to fight, the 11-year-old surprised everyone with a witty response.
As Joie woke Shai up out of bed to share that she’s been having issues with a neighbor who’s upset with Joie parking in front of her home. Now the neighbor supposedly wants to fight, and her daughter, who is Shai’s age, is butting in.
Shai, who clearly looks tired and annoyed, simply says that the daughter “needs to stay in a child’s place.” Aside from Shai being annoyed, she proceeds to put her shoes on only to find out that it’s a joke.
As of writing, the hashtag #putyourshoesonchallenge has earned 5.1 million views and counting. The videos range from young toddlers ready to fight to teenagers and young adults ready to stand by their parents side.
Some adults have slammed the "Put Your Shoes On" Challenge.
As the saying goes, you can’t please them all! While it appears that social media is loving TikTok’s new challenge, some parents and notable figures have slammed the trend.
The Breakfast Club co-host and entrepreneur Charlamagne Tha God is not a fan of the challenge. On a July 12, 2022, live broadcast of The Breakfast Club, Charlemagne, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee discussed the viral trend. And while Envy and Angela thought the challenge was funny, Charlamagne shared that the trend can be traumatic for children.
“I don’t like people laughing at their kids’ pain, traumatizing those kids for likes and reposts,” Charlamagne said. “I hate it. You got kids crying on the internet, scared to death because you wanna go viral. I think it’s wack.”
Although Charlamagne shared that he loves to enjoy a joke, using a child to go viral is the epitome of being “wack.”
Television personality Marc Lamont Hill also shared his sentiments about pranking kids to fight being “unhealthy.”
Despite the negative opinions about the trend, it appears that the "Put Your Shoes On" Challenge has continued to grow in popularity.