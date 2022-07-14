TikTok's "Put Your Shoes On" Challenge Has Divided Social Media

Calling all parents! If you’ve been dying to pull a great prank on your little ones or teenagers, it’s finally your time to shine.

The "Put Your Shoes On" Challenge involves telling your kids that you’re about to fight a neighbor. The parent then tells the child that they’ll need assistance, with many referencing their opponent bringing out their kids to fight as well. This typically prompts most kids to run and put their shoes on to defend their parents honor.