We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
befunky-collage-1583786936846.jpg
Source: iStock, Getty

Here Are Our Favorite 'Flip the Switch' Tiktok Challenge Videos

By

Those well-versed in TikTok trends have most likely encountered the latest viral phenomenon, called the 'Flip the Switch' challenge, which requires couples, or a group of people, to dance or pose to Drake's hit song "Nonstop," according to Newsweek. Then, when the lyrics call for a switch, the lights flicker, and participants swap dance moves, activities, or clothing. It's that simple.