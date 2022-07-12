Horace, the TikTok Cartoon Who Loves to Dance to Drake, Was Originally Banned From Facebook

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you may have seen some videos featuring a cartoon of a plump, older-looking man dancing in a onesie. So, what's up with that?

Well, his name is Horace and he's TikTok's latest obsession. But he's much more than just an entertaining pixelated figure on the app. He has a pretty impressive backstory. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Horace.