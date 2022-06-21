TikTok's Cinnamon Rolls: Your Guide to Creating the Delicious Treat

Learning how to make TikTok’s viral cinnamon rolls is super easy. Here's how one TikToker @kotagilley made hers.

Kick things off by popping open a can of Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls and place them in a baking dish.

Next, you’ll want to pour heavy whipping cream into the baking dish and make sure to cover the bottom of the pan by a half inch.

Then, melt a stick of butter in a bowl and add a third of a cup of brown sugar to the bowl and mix until blended evenly.