TikTok's Cinnamon Rolls: Your Guide to Creating the Delicious Treat
Calling all foodies! You may rely on the Food Network to help you explore new recipes and satisfy your fix for all things tasty, but TikTok has been coming in a major clutch as of late. The short-form video app has its own food community that shares a plethora of recipes for everything from healthy meals to delicious snacks. And these days, cinnamon rolls have become a staple on the app.
TikTok’s cinnamon rolls have become a huge hit since it's doable for everyone from novice to expert bakers. So, if you’re ready to dust off your oven and jump on the TikTok cinnamon rolls bandwagon, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to get the full scoop on how to create this traditional treat.
The process of making TikTok’s cinnamon rolls is super-easy.
Most bakers would protest taking the easy way out to create cinnamon rolls. After all, knowing that you created the dish from start to finish is a reward in itself. However, there’s nothing wrong with popping open a can of Pillsbury cinnamon roll dough to create the classic snack. In fact, it’s much easier, and you’ll be able to follow step-by-step instructions to make your rolls to perfection — along with a few tips from TikTok.
Learning how to make TikTok’s viral cinnamon rolls is super easy. Here's how one TikToker @kotagilley made hers.
Kick things off by popping open a can of Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls and place them in a baking dish.
Next, you’ll want to pour heavy whipping cream into the baking dish and make sure to cover the bottom of the pan by a half inch.
Then, melt a stick of butter in a bowl and add a third of a cup of brown sugar to the bowl and mix until blended evenly.
Follow up by adding a few shakes of cinnamon powder into the bowl and mix again.
As Kota suggests, it’s important for the mixture to have a dark syrup-y consistency, so mixing is key. You can also add more sugar if needed.
Once complete, pour the mixture on top of your cinnamon rolls. The goal is to evenly coat all the cinnamon rolls to pack on the flavor.
Nex, you’ll want to set your oven to 350 degrees. After the oven is past the pre-heat stage, cover your cinnamon rolls with foil paper and place the baking dish in the oven to bake for 30 minutes. Once the baking has commenced, take out the baking dish from the oven, remove the foil paper and marvel at your masterpiece.
You may be tempted to dig right in — and we don’t blame you — but there’s one more finish touch to add. Plus, you have to let the cinnamon rolls cool for five to 10 minutes.
Once your snack is cooled, grab a spatula and spread the icing all over the cinnamon rolls. Now you’re ready to enjoy!
TikTok’s cinnamon rolls have already garnered millions of views.
Nothing brings the TikTok community together like a delicious treat. And of course, cinnamon rolls are all TikTokers can talk about. As of this writing, the hashtag #cinnamonrolls has already garnered more than 343,000,000 views.
And it’s safe to say that those numbers will continue to rise as more creators hop on the cinnamon rolls bandwagon.
Keep in mind, cinnamon rolls are the true definition of a sweet treat, so it's important to enjoy the snack in moderation. Happy eating!