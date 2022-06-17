These Delish TikTok Vegetable Hacks Will Leave You Feeling Excited to Devour Your Greens
We could sit here and lecture you about the importance of eating your veggies — specifically your vitamin A-, C-, E- and K-rich leafy greens. About how you need to get in proper amounts of iron, calcium, potassium, and magnesium. About how eating vegetables can be considered a form of anti-aging skincare — a beauty routine, if you will. But instead of just shaming you into eating them, we're going to convince you that they can be delicious, all in honor of National Eat Your Vegetables Day.
To celebrate said unofficial American "holiday" of sorts — which falls on June 17, 2022 — we've compiled a list of some of the best and most scrumptious vegetable hacks brought to you by TikTok creators. So, instead of scowling at your bountiful bunch of broccoli, give her a chance. She might just surprise you.
Here's how to enhance the nuanced flavors in your favorite vegetables.
It turns out that just two added ingredients can bring out the natural flavors in your vegetables. TikTok user and City Larder Charcuterie owner @robbiebell8 showcases how easy it is to make broccolini — or any veggie, really — taste better. After boiling broccolini stems and florets, he tosses them in just a bit of miso and a few tabs of butter. It's truly a savory sensation.
This roasting hack will make your veggies crispier every time without fail.
Something about a pan of colorful roasted veggies with thyme and garlic makes us froth at the mouth. And yes, we know, it's not the same as a chocolate lava cake. But part of the appeal of roasted vegetables is their crispy outermost layers. To achieve maximum crispiness, TikTok user and food blogger @healthylittlepeach shared her secret.
"Preheat your oven to 425 degrees and add in your sheet pan while it's preheating," she says in the video. Once the oven is done preheating, she throws her seasoned and oiled vegetables — in this case, sweet potatoes, onions, and Brussels sprouts — on the hot pan. "This is going to ensure that it's going to cook evenly." Just listen to that beautiful sizzle.
It's bath time for your fresh veggies.
We want to ingest vital vitamins and minerals, not pesticides. This hack isn't exactly tasty, but it'll keep you from having to wash your vegetables by hand every single time you cook. TikTok user and holistic nutritionist @wellnesswithlinds explains how she removes excess dirt and pesticides that sit on the skin of her produce.
Subsequent to purchasing fresh produce, she soaks all her fruits and vegetables in bowls filled with water and a tiny bit of white vinegar for about 15 minutes. After that, she just gives them a nice rinse. Get rid of those nasties!
Here's how you sustainable icons can make use of your vegetable scraps.
Why waste your vegetable ends when you can turn them into a whole new meal? Those into embracing sustainability and a minimal-waste lifestyle will love this one. Spoiler: It's a flavorful vegetable stock.
TikTok user @kaicooking starts by adding her veggie scraps to a large baking sheet along with a bulb of garlic, a few pieces of dried kombu (it's seaweed, people), and a drizzling of a neutral oil (she uses avocado). Then she roasts it at 425 degrees for approximately 30 to 40 minutes.
Next, it's time to plop everything from the pan into a big pot. "I'm going to add in some dried mushrooms and a small bundle of thyme and peppercorns," she says. After adding a few quarts of water, she simmers it on low heat for about an hour and a half. Finally, she strains it. "You can use this stock for soups, braises, stews, anything!"
This "trick" will help picky eaters discreetly add more veggies to their diet.
As much as we're trying to prove that vegetables can, in fact, taste good, sometimes we just want to eat healthy without actually knowing it. TikTok user and dietitian @stephgrassodietitian is going to trick you into enjoying vegetables.
Who doesn't love a refreshing smoothie in the summertime? Start by cutting yellow squash into chunks and freezing it. "It replaces ice cubes and has no taste," she says before making a nutritious smoothie. After the frozen yellow squash, she adds fresh spinach, a chocolate protein drink, and some nut butter (use your favorite!) to a blender. Voila! Look at you eating your veggies like an adult! Give yourself a pat on the back and a hug.