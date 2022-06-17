These Delish TikTok Vegetable Hacks Will Leave You Feeling Excited to Devour Your Greens

We want to ingest vital vitamins and minerals, not pesticides. This hack isn't exactly tasty, but it'll keep you from having to wash your vegetables by hand every single time you cook. TikTok user and holistic nutritionist @wellnesswithlinds explains how she removes excess dirt and pesticides that sit on the skin of her produce.

Subsequent to purchasing fresh produce, she soaks all her fruits and vegetables in bowls filled with water and a tiny bit of white vinegar for about 15 minutes. After that, she just gives them a nice rinse. Get rid of those nasties!