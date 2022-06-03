Calories Are a Myth! Here Are the Weirdest Donuts You Can Buy in Celebration of National Donut Day

Who said donuts had to be sweet? There are no rules! La Plata, Maryland-based donut shop B. Doughnut is home to the "Everything Bagel Doughnut," which is "hand-dipped in everything bagel seasoning" and "filled with whipped cream cheese." It's a savory-n-sweet dream come true.

It comes in three varieties: one with chives, one with lox, and one with bacon. We're not sure about a concoction involving fish and a sugary pastry, but we'll try anything once!