Here Are Five of the Best Ways You Can Celebrate National Rosé Day

For this one, you'll need the following:

8 mint leaves

5 fresh raspberries

1 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

1 1/2 oz vodka

3 oz ginger beer

3 oz BABE rosé

1 tsp honey

All you need to do is muddle together the mint leaves and raspberries. Then add the vodka, ginger beer, rosé, and honey into a glass. Stir everything together and then strain it all into a new glass with ice.