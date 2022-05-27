Here Are the Best Hamburger Hacks and Recipes TikTok Has to Offer in Honor of America's Fave Food

"Season up your bone marrow with salt, pepper, garlic, and get it on the Nomad at 375 [degrees] for one hour," TikTok user @burnt_pellet_bbq says at the start of his video.

You're in for an upscale treat. The BBQ demigod makes these burgers by grinding up top-tier quality steaks. That's right, no store-bought patties here. Featuring American cheese, chopped white onions fried with the cooked marrow, and extra bone marrow drizzled on top, we're practically drooling over these bad boys. Oh, and the steak he used was a whopping $150.