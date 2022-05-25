Moutain Dew Hasn't Produced This Flavor Since 2011 — Now It's Coming Back for a Limited Time

We love a good comeback — especially when it’s in the form of a tasty carbonated beverage.

Luckily, the folks at Mountain Dew decided to do us a solid and temporarily reunite us with this fizzy colorful concoction that hasn’t been on shelves in over a decade: Mountain Dew Typhoon.

The tropical punch flavor, which is basically a purple pineapple-ly explosion in a can, was briefly in stores in 2010 as it was a finalist in the DEWmocracy II promotion. Sadly, it lost to the White Out flavor.