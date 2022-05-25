Moutain Dew Hasn't Produced This Flavor Since 2011 — Now It's Coming Back for a Limited Time
We love a good comeback — especially when it’s in the form of a tasty carbonated beverage.
Luckily, the folks at Mountain Dew decided to do us a solid and temporarily reunite us with this fizzy colorful concoction that hasn’t been on shelves in over a decade: Mountain Dew Typhoon.
The tropical punch flavor, which is basically a purple pineapple-ly explosion in a can, was briefly in stores in 2010 as it was a finalist in the DEWmocracy II promotion. Sadly, it lost to the White Out flavor.
In 2011, the flavor was momentarily revived for the brand's Back by Popular DEWmand promotion. However, after that it went straight to the flavor graveyard and hasn't been produced since.
Now, 11 years later, Mountain Dew Typhoon is being bottled again and will be available for purchase. However, there's a tiny catch. Keep reading to learn how to get your hands on a bottle of this bad boy.
Where to buy Mountain Dew Typhoon: Here's how to order the limited edition flavor.
Do you like Mountain Dew or dew you love it? That is an important question. Why? Because Mountain Dew is only putting aside cans for its biggest and most committed fans.
The nostalgic flavor will be available for any and all Dew HQ members to buy from Dew Store (which is a very real place!) starting June 1 at 12 p.m. ET. It will only be sold in 16-oz cans.
Now, if you're not already a Dew HQ member, worry not. It's free and easy to join (literally all you need is an email!). You can sign up here. Think of Dew HQ as just a big fan group for Mountain Dew lovers that sometimes includes fun perks like this.
Once you're all signed up, mark your calendar accordingly. There will only be a limited supply and once it's gone, it's gone.
Best of luck securing your Mountain Dew Typhoon as of June 1!