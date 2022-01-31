Mountain Dew's Baja Blast Gets the Alcohol Treatment

Each 100-calorie can contains 5 percent alcohol by volume, plus, no added is sugar, and the beverage is caffeine. What else is there to know about the upcoming boozy drink? It comes out in early 2022, sometime between late February and early March, according to Reddit sleuths on the dedicated Mountain Dew subreddit.

As one user writes, the new release may begin to "trickle out into the wild in a handful of places" beforehand, "considering all the recent releases have shown up early to some extent."