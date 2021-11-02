TikTok’s Island Boys Both Have Pretty Intense Criminal Records

On Oct. 12, 2021, TikTok user @kodiyakredd shared a video where he and his brother @flyysouljah are seen singing in a pool. "‘Cause I’m an island boy, and I’ve been trying to make it / Oh, I’m an island boy / Ayy, I’ma just island boy, I’ma just island boy," the catchy tune begins.

The video of the brothers has been shared across multiple platforms — including Twitter, where it has quickly racked up views after user @fbgwayno tweeted the video with the caption, "Florida ain’t a real place."