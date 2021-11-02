TikTok’s Island Boys Both Have Pretty Intense Criminal Records

TikTok’s Island Boys Both Have Pretty Intense Criminal RecordsBy Kelly Corbett
Nov. 2 2021, Published 10:16 a.m. ET
"Easy on Me" by Adele and "Stay" by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber are currently holding the top two spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. But when it comes to what's trending on TikTok, a different tune is getting some major listens. Although, it might not necessarily be for the right reasons.
Two brothers from South Florida have captivated the platform with their freestyle song, "Island Boy." Their tune has quickly become the subject of tweets and memes across the internet. Here's everything we know about the duo behind "Island Boy," who have become known as the Island Boys.
Who are the Island Boys?
On Oct. 12, 2021, TikTok user @kodiyakredd shared a video where he and his brother @flyysouljah are seen singing in a pool. "‘Cause I’m an island boy, and I’ve been trying to make it / Oh, I’m an island boy / Ayy, I’ma just island boy, I’ma just island boy," the catchy tune begins.
The video of the brothers has been shared across multiple platforms — including Twitter, where it has quickly racked up views after user @fbgwayno tweeted the video with the caption, "Florida ain’t a real place."
In the original TikTok video, which received over 9 million views and is now unavailable to watch, the boys received a lot of negative reviews about their singing, as well as their appearances. "This is hilarious. This can't be real," one user wrote. Other users had trouble understanding the lyrics and asked for subtitles.
Actor and comedian Andy Milanokis actually duetted the now-deleted video and put the Island Boys in front of a larger audience. In fact, more than 10,000 videos have been made using their "Island Boy" audio. Some videos mock their singing, but despite all the hate, the Island Boys continue to stay in the limelight. They have already unveiled their own merch, and they've joined Cameo. They also inspired many 2021 Halloween costumes.
What are the Island Boys real names?
The Island Boys' real names are Franky (Kodiyakredd) and Alex (Flyysoulja) Venegas, according to Music in Minnesota. They were born on July 16, 2001, in Florida. The boys were raised by a single mother as their dad passed away when they were 6 years old. Growing up, they sometimes got into trouble.
"We was out of control," Alex said during a podcast episode of No Jumper. Both brothers have gotten in trouble for burglaries, robberies, and stealing cars. Franky also noted he had a few drug charges against him.
According to a video on Kodiyakredd's page, the 20-year-old rappers are actually fraternal twins — not identical. They both don wicks, a hairstyle that was said to have originated in Florida, and an elaborate collection of tattoos.
Besides their following on TikTok, the twin brothers also have a YouTube channel named Big Bag Ent, where they regularly post vlogs, audio clips of their songs, and full music videos. Alex also has a Spotify page where Island Boy can be listened to.
Franky and Alex have both been working toward a rap career and have collaborated on several other songs together besides "Island Boy." Currently, they have a net worth of about $100,000, according to Exact Net Worth.