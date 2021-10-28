TikTok Star Huey Haha's Cause of Death Remains a Mystery for His Followers

TikTok Star Huey Haha's Cause of Death Remains a Mystery for His FollowersBy Joseph Allen
Oct. 28 2021, Published 9:35 a.m. ET
The number of rising stars on TikTok who die far too soon is somewhat alarming, and undoubtedly tragic. Now, Huey Haha, a comedian on the platform who also posted about his mental health and whose real name was Huey Ha, has died at the age of 22. Huey's family confirmed his death in a statement on his Instagram profile, saying "Rest In Peace to Huey Ha. Huey Ha passed away October 25, 2021. He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters."
Huey had a significant follower count on TikTok
Prior to his death, Huey had more than 250,000 followers on TikTok, and was best known for posting vulgar and often hilarious comedy videos along with his friends. Huey also posted about his mental health, and tweeted "f--k life" before deactivating his account. He also posted a video last month captioned "When you bipolar," which was apparently a sendup of living with the condition.
What was Huey's cause of death?
Huey's official cause of death has not yet been reported, but the Instagram account Jackfoort, which first reported the news that he had died, suggested that he died by suicide. “It has been confirmed from a few different sources close to his family that Huey took his own life by a self inflicted gun shot wound," the post reads.
At this point, there has been no supporting evidence to affirm this claim.
Huey has also spoken in the past about his hard childhood, including his time growing up in Stockton, California. He said that his mother had a boyfriend who was physically and verbally abusive, and that he grew up in a house with four sisters and a brother, but that there was very rarely any food in the house. He also said that he went into foster care when he was 13, but was kicked out for smoking marijuana.
Following the news of Huey's death, a GoFundMe page has been set up for his 2-year-old daughter and to pay for funeral costs. The page has already received more than $20,000 in donations, easily surpassing the $15,000 goal.