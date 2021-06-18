Rumors Are Swirling That TikTok Star Icierra Died, but Are They Actually True?

Social media has allowed real news to disseminate incredibly quickly, but it's also led rumors and fake news to spread faster than it can be fact checked. Recently, rumors that TikTok user Icierra has died have been spreading online, and many are wondering whether there's any truth to those rumors. Icierra, who had more than 300,000 followers and 12 million likes on the platform, has disappeared in recent days.

Did Icierra from TikTok die?

Icierra, who also goes by Cierra Green, is no longer on TikTok. Users who try to visit her account receive this message: “This account was banned due to multiple Community Guidelines violations.” The disappearance of Cierra's account led some fans to worry about her, and rumors eventually began spreading that she had died. Although the rumors have spread wide and far, there has thus far been no confirmation that she actually died.

Death reports have emerged from several sites, but there are many fans who suspect these reports could be fake news timed to the deactivation of her account. There are other fans, though, who are taking the rumors very seriously, and are worried that Cierra may have actually died. “Ummm did Icierra really die? There have been rumor posts on TikTok about it," one person tweeted.

“Put down my phone for a few hours and learned Icierra (from TikTok) has possibly passed away," another added. “Did that Icierra girl from TikTok actually pass away or is it just fake news?" a third person asked. Although rumors of Cierra's death could be true, there's been no verification thus far, even as posts about her rumored death continue to spread online.