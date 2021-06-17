"I Have a Whole Pinterest Folder of Tattoos," Says Nessa Barrett

She recently made public her relationship with Jaden Hossler — and to mark the big occasion, they decided to get matching tattoos. As Nessa explained in a previous interview with Elite Daily , she also likes to get pieces of black ink that have to do with her music or personal life. So, how many tattoos does Nessa have? What do they stand for?

Nessa Barrett has quite a few tattoos.

"Most of my tattoos have something to do with music," Nessa told Elite Daily in 2020. Swiftly turning away from the laidback, girl-next-door aesthetic that arguably characterized the earlier days of her TikTok career, Nessa took up an interest in a slightly more decadent, goth-inspired look around a year ago. Much like her music videos, Nessa's tattoos tend to be symbolically charged and, at times, macabre.

For one of her earlier tattoos, Nessa chose to get the word "pure" on her neck. As she told Elite Daily, she picked the word because of the way it sounded. A fast-rising musician, Nessa has collaborated with stars like Travis Barker and Leo Mellace on the lyrics of her songs. Arguably, the piece of black ink can also be taken as a testament to her taste as a lyricist.

"This actually was my fourth tattoo," Nessa said. "I was a little nervous because it was on my neck and my first one on that area, but it wasn't that bad!"

But "pure" is far from the only calligraphy-centered pattern Nessa has. The hand-written words "HEAVY SOUL" adorn her ribcage. It's understood that she has two butterflies on one hand and around six butterflies, a spider pattern, and the number "777" on her other forearm.

"I have a whole Pinterest folder of tattoos," Nessa told Elite Daily. "I'm planning on doing an entire sleeve one day. I have a tattoo idea of getting the word 'anxiety,' and then over it would be a spider. I kind of want my sleeve tattoo to be based on all my struggles and the ones around it to explain how I overcame them."

"11:11" is tattooed on the outer side of her hand. One of her latest tattoos, "3," adorns her thumb. As Nessa's loyal fans will undoubtedly know, she and her boyfriend and musical collaborator, Jaden Hossler, opted to get the same pattern, "3," sewn up only days after making their relationship public. While Nessa has the black ink on her hand, Jaden opted to get the tattoo on his neck.

In addition to the matching pattern, Nessa and Jaden also share an appreciation for motifs like butterflies or cherubs. Jaden has several butterflies adorning his arm as well.