Swavy, a Famed TikTok Creator, Died After a Shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

A 19-year-old man became the victim of a fatal shooting in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington, Del., on Monday, July 5, 2021, outlets like The News Journal and First State Update report.

The authorities have now disclosed the name of the victim. Matima Miller (aka Swavy or Babyface), who skyrocketed to fame on TikTok with his dance videos and comedy skits, was identified as the person who died following the shooting. So, what happened to Swavy?