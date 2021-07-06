Swavy, a Famed TikTok Creator, Died After a Shooting in Wilmington, Delaware

Swavy, a Famed TikTok Creator, Died After a Shooting in Wilmington, DelawareBy Leila Kozma
Jul. 6 2021, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
A 19-year-old man became the victim of a fatal shooting in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington, Del., on Monday, July 5, 2021, outlets like The News Journal and First State Update report.
The authorities have now disclosed the name of the victim. Matima Miller (aka Swavy or Babyface), who skyrocketed to fame on TikTok with his dance videos and comedy skits, was identified as the person who died following the shooting. So, what happened to Swavy?
TikTok sensation Swavy has died after a shooting in Wilmington, Del.
Swavy became popular with his exceptionally choreographed dances, comedy skits, and short clips capturing his adventures with close friends like Destiny (@ll_destinny). A keen social media user, Swavy obtained 2.5 million TikTok and 372,000 Instagram followers. How did he die? What happened to him?
The Wilmington Police Department announced on Nixle that they responded to a call at around 10:42 a.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021. They found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Elbert Place, Wilmington, Del. As the post states, the young man was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Via an update shared on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the Wilmington Police Department confirmed that the name of the victim is Matima Miller.
Swavy's friend, Damaury Mikula, confirmed the horrendous news ahead of the police.
Damaury Mikula, one of Swavy's friends, announced the horrific news ahead of the police via a YouTube video. Damaury appeared in several of Swavy's TikTok videos, including in short clips posted on June 11, 2021, and May 20, 2021.
"My homeboy named Swavy died. He got shot. I just wanted to let y'all know I'm about to take over for that n----," Damaury said. "All he did was make vids. Seeing him getting taken out was just like ... it made no sense."
"He don't do nothing, he don't. You know how I'm coming for you, I'm stepping behind you, this social media s--t is where you wanted to go so I'm making it go there now," he added. "Your name is [going to be] plastered everywhere. Everyone is going to know your name."
Swavy's friend, Destiny, paid tribute via an Instagram Story.
"Love you sm to the moon and back," she captioned a photo montage of the young dancer and herself.
"I just need a hug from you one more time," she captioned a video.
The police investigation about Swavy's death is ongoing.
As the Wilmington Police Department shared on Nixle, the investigation is still ongoing. Those who possess information about the tragedy are encouraged to contact Detective Mackenzie Kirlin on (302) 576-3653 or Delaware Crime Stoppers on 1-800-TIP-3333.
It's understood that Swavy's family is yet to speak to the media. Information about his funeral isn't available at present. Many of Swavy's fans have taken to social media to commemorate his passing.
"Can't believe Swavy is gone. R.I.P. bro, I'm literally crying," tweeted @JadaWar19662162.
"Man, Swavy's death [isn't] making sense to me, man," tweeted @_itsjuslex5.