TikTok Account Exposes "Hidden" Google Hacks That Are Blowing People's Minds

There's something inexplicably satisfying about finding an Easter egg or teensy-tiny surprise. Whether it's in a video game that hides a head nod to previous iterations of a classic franchise, or even a film that includes a bit of foreshadowing (like Dr. Grant tying together two "female" belt buckles on the airplane in Jurassic Park), hidden details tend to make people happy. Which could be why so many folks are stoked about this Google-themed TikTok account.

@HiddenGoogleDetails is blowing the minds of many a TikTok user.

It's not hyperbole to say that Google's re-shaped not just the internet as a whole, but computing, data usage, and technology in general. Every single Google account, for example, comes with what is inarguably the greatest email experience — complete with a ton of free storage, a great photo sharing/storing application, a wonderful online cloud storage system, office suite software, light video editing, video hosting (YouTube), and so on and so forth.

Source: TikTok

It'd take thousands and thousands of words to just give a quick rundown of all the services Google offers, and that doesn't even include its business solutions and other cool tips and tricks. And while software like Google "Chat" isn't really utilized or known by many users (it's a free version of Slack that is awesome), there are even more esoteric little Google details that people don't know about.

And this TikTok is all about sharing hidden Google details love with everyone on the web. Like if you type "The One Ring" into a Google search bar, a suggestion will come up asking if you meant to write, "my precioussss" instead.

Or if you look up "blink html" all of the search results will have the word "blink" blink on your computer screen as well. Or maybe you want to find some free, classic games to play in-browser while you're bored, like the title that Nokia made famous: Snake. Just type it into the search bar and it'll be ready for you to get all nostalgic.

And if you search for "Pluto," there will be a little joke about Pluto's planetary status being revoked and then reinstated. "Our favorite dwarf planet since 2006" the description will read.

You can also find Easter eggs about other Google services and learn the history behind some of their quirks. Like the fact that Google used to freeze YouTube clips at 301 views until developers could verify the video.

Of course, there are the cool search-result-themed animations provided by Google developers for users. Like if you search "Pride Flag" and click the Rainbow heart on the image search page, you're going to feel like you're the millionth customer at a grocery store after experiencing a wonderful confetti-filled celebration.

And if you want to kick it old school style, type in "Google in 1998" in the search bar to experience some other cool hidden details you otherwise wouldn't have been privy to. Pretty neat, right?