Lola Bunny Has a New Look in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy,' and Twitter Is Not Happy About It

Before Michael Jordan officially retired from sports, he was a certified member of the Tune Squad, and this is a fact that is not easily forgotten to ‘90s babies. Nearly two decades later, Mike is passing the torch to LeBron James , who is slated to star in the sequel of the 1997 classic Space Jam. The first look photos from the film are guaranteed to give you all of the nostalgia.

As teasers and trailers for the upcoming film continue to roll in, fans notice that a few of the characters in Space Jam 2 look different from how they did in the original film. One change in particular is causing quite a stir online.

There have been some major changes to Lola Bunny’s character in 'Space Jam 2.'

First-look photos reveal that the formerly 2D characters that we were introduced to in the original Space Jam are now high-definition CGI animations. However, that isn’t the only transformation that the Tune Squad has undergone since the last time they appeared on the big screen.

Twitter noticed that the rabbit known as Lola Bunny is a little less sexy in the film’s reboot, an edit that was made intentionally by producers. Movie director Malcolm D. Lee explained in an interview, "This is 2021. It's important to reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters."

(left) Space Jam (right) Space Jam 2 🤔 Lola Bunny pic.twitter.com/nDDoivqrwH — black sheep 💔🥀 (@vondalef) March 4, 2021

While many viewers were excited to get an early glimpse of the film, other social media users noted that the changes to Lola Bunny may not have been as woke as film creators intended them to be.

One user wrote, "I don’t care that Lola Bunny is dressed less sexy in Space Jam 2 but I am unbelievably exhausted by the idea that the way you communicate that a female character is to be taken seriously is by removing her boobs.”

While another said, “This is breast erasure! What about women with plus sizes? They are equally deserving of representation in media. What did they ever do to deserve this? Really sad what [they] did to Lola Bunny for Space Jam 2.”

The new Lola Bunny, who swapped out her voluptuous curves for a pair of compression shorts, seems to be the producers' way of modernizing the film, while at the same time, keeping the elements that made us fall in love with the film in the first place.

Malcolm expressed, "Kids are [now] more likely to watch other kids' YouTube channels than cartoons. It was a bit challenging to think about, but we were reminded very quickly why the Looney Tunes work. When we watch the parts of the film [featuring] the Tunes, you have a smile come over your face because, if you're from our generation, you miss them.”

While fans continue to debate who holds the crown on the basketball court, Malcolm is positive that LeBron will surpass his predecessor on the big screen. He concluded, "Who is going to be the first to get an Oscar? Let's have that debate. Space Jam: A New Legacy is a better movie than Space Jam. LeBron's got that going for him."